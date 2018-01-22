Senator McCaskill Offers to Donate Pay To Charity During Government Shutdown

U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity. McCaskill was one of a handful of democrats to vote to keep the government open.

On Saturday she pushed for two bills. One which would have stopped pay for members of congress during the shutdown. McCaskill said if congress can't figure this out and keep the government open then none of us should get paid.

And she argued on the senate floor for a measure to keep military pay.

neither passed.

The following is a press release from the McCaskill office from January 19th.

McCaskill Bill Would Mean No Pay for Congress During a Shutdown

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill today introduced legislation to withhold the pay of members of Congress during a government shutdown.

“If members of Congress can’t figure this out and keep the government open, then none of us should get paid,” McCaskill said.

The legislation is also co-sponsored by Senators Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Jon Tester of Montana, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

“Hard working North Dakotans like our farmers and ranchers do everything they can to support their families and makes ends meet. If they don’t get the job done in the field, they don’t get paid, and the same should be true for their representatives in Congress,” Heitkamp said. “If members of Congress can’t fulfillll their basic duty to keep the government open and provide the essential services Americans depend on, then they don’t deserve their paychecks. Period.”

“As a Montana farmer, I know if you don’t do the work you aren’t going to get paid and Washington could certainly learn a thing or two from Montanans,” Tester said. “It’s real simple, if politicians in Washington can’t keep the doors open, they shouldn’t get paid. I am ready and willing to work with anyone to govern responsibly and maybe withholding Congress’ paychecks will bring some folks to the table to responsibly govern.”

“It’s wrong that Members of Congress would still get paid in the event of a shutdown while paychecks for members of our military could be disrupted,” Stabenow said. “This bill ensures Members of Congress will not get paid and another bill I have cosponsored makes sure our troops will. Even if these bills do not pass, I will donate my salary for every single day a shutdown occurs.”

“In West Virginia, we know that when you don’t do your job, you don’t get paid. If Congress can’t come together to fulfil one of our most basic constitutional obligations, then we don’t deserve to get paid either,” Manchin said.

In accordance with the 27th Amendment forbidding Congress from raising or lowering its pay, the No Government No Pay Act of 2018 would take effect during the 116th Congress and would be applied to each new Congress going forward.