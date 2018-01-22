PSU Men Snap Washburn's 12 Game Streak

Quantcast

By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITT STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- Jabari Antwine hit a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Pittsburg State University men's basketball team to a 76-74 victory over Washburn University Saturday (Jan. 20) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.

The Gorillas (12-7, 5-5 MIAA) trailed 74-70 with 1:12 to play, but Jaxon Holden hit a 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining and Holden then rebounded Javion Blake's missed 3-pointer with 27 seconds to go to set up Antwine's game winner.

The Ichabods (14-4, 8-1 MIAA), who suffered their first conference loss and had a 12-game winning streak snapped in the contest, failed to get a final shot off before the buzzer.

Antwine scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. Xavier Adams and Grant Lozoya added 14 points apiece for the Gorillas.

Pitt State built an 11-point first-half lead, 35-24, but WU outscored the Gorillas 14-3 over the final 4:44 of the first half to knot the score at 38-38 at the intermission. The Ichabods then outscored the Gorillas 18-8 over the first seven minutes of the second half to build a 56-46 cushion with 12:51 to play.

Brady Skeens led WU with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while David Salach added 14 points. 

  Senator McCaskill Offers to Donate Pay To Charity During Government Shutdown

    Monday, January 22 2018
    U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..  

  Gov. Greitens to Announce Budget & Continues Denial of Threats Over Affair

    Sunday, January 21 2018

    Governor Eric Greitens plans to announce his budget recommendations Monday for fiscal year 2019. And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.

  100 Years Young

    Sunday, January 21 2018

    A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend! 

