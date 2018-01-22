PSU Men Snap Washburn's 12 Game Streak

RELEASE FROM PITT STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- Jabari Antwine hit a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Pittsburg State University men's basketball team to a 76-74 victory over Washburn University Saturday (Jan. 20) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Gorillas (12-7, 5-5 MIAA) trailed 74-70 with 1:12 to play, but Jaxon Holden hit a 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining and Holden then rebounded Javion Blake's missed 3-pointer with 27 seconds to go to set up Antwine's game winner.



The Ichabods (14-4, 8-1 MIAA), who suffered their first conference loss and had a 12-game winning streak snapped in the contest, failed to get a final shot off before the buzzer.



Antwine scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. Xavier Adams and Grant Lozoya added 14 points apiece for the Gorillas.



Pitt State built an 11-point first-half lead, 35-24, but WU outscored the Gorillas 14-3 over the final 4:44 of the first half to knot the score at 38-38 at the intermission. The Ichabods then outscored the Gorillas 18-8 over the first seven minutes of the second half to build a 56-46 cushion with 12:51 to play.



Brady Skeens led WU with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while David Salach added 14 points.