Girard's Sydnee Crain Joins 1,000 Point Club

Girard Senior Sydnee Crain had a phenomenal performance at the Wilson County Classic Tournament.

In the Trojans' opening round game on Friday against Fredonia, Crain had a game-high 24 points as the Trojans beat the Yellow Jackets 56-43.

On Friday in round two, Crain had another game-high 34 points in Girard's 76-58 victory over Bluestem.

And in the championship contest on Saturday, the senior dropped 27 points on route to the Trojans' 60-34 title win.

Crain had a total of 85 points in the Wilson County Classic, two points shy of the tournament record. She was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Crain has a total of 1,014 career-points and counting.