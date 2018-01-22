Quantcast

Girard's Sydnee Crain Joins 1,000 Point Club

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Girard Senior Sydnee Crain had a phenomenal performance at the Wilson County Classic Tournament.

In the Trojans' opening round game on Friday against Fredonia, Crain had a game-high 24 points as the Trojans beat the Yellow Jackets 56-43.

On Friday in round two, Crain had another game-high 34 points in Girard's 76-58 victory over Bluestem.

And in the championship contest on Saturday, the senior dropped 27 points on route to the Trojans' 60-34 title win.

Crain had a total of 85 points in the Wilson County Classic, two points shy of the tournament record.  She was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Crain has a total of 1,014 career-points and counting. 

  Senator McCaskill Offers to Donate Pay To Charity During Government Shutdown

    Monday, January 22 2018
    U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..  

  Gov. Greitens to Announce Budget & Continues Denial of Threats Over Affair

    Sunday, January 21 2018

    Governor  Eric Greitens plans to announce his  budget recommendations Monday  for fiscal year 2019.    And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.

  100 Years Young

    Sunday, January 21 2018

    A Joplin woman celebrated her 100th birthday this weekend! 

