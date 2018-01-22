Joplin Business Expo 2018

Quantcast

Joplin’s Business Expo 2018 opens to the public this Wednesday! KOAM’S Michael Hayslip sits down to with Freeman Hospital CEO Paula Baker and Business Expo Committee Chair Reggie Powers to find out what’s new at this year’s big event.  Admission to the Business Expo at Downstream Casino is $5 and free for children 5 & under.

    Monday, January 22 2018
