KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-22

RADIUM VIOLATION
- The Kansas Department of Health sends a violation letter to the city of Frontenac after radium is found in the city's public water supply. The KDHE violation is based off the average results of tests done in 2016 and 2017 and showed six picoCuries per liter. The EPA's standard is five picoCuries per liter.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
- Two local national parks close down as a result of the government shut down. The George Washington Carver National Monument has closed its doors. All 12 of the monument's employees have been put on furlough, which means they will not be working or getting paid. The park is still accessible, but enter at your own risk with no staff. The Fort Scott National Historical Site has also closed.
GIRLS SCOUTS & TECHNOLOGY
- Girl Scouts visited the Kansas Technology Center on Saturday but they weren't there selling cookies...they were molding plastic. It was a part of the 5th Annual Gorilla Scouts Program. Girls between the ages of 10 and 16 got to try their hand at plastic molding, printing personalized notebooks and other stem activities. The goal is to expose girls to technology based careers.
CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY RE-OPENS
- A coastal California highway, closed for nearly two weeks thanks to deadly mudslides, has reopened. Traffic began moving again on U.S. 101 in Santa Barbara County shortly after Noon yesterday. The closure caused massive headaches and tie-ups, adding about three hours to a drive from the area into Los Angeles.