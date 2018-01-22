KBCA Rankings (1/22)

The latest KBCA poll was released on Monday, with two new local teams making the top ten in their respective classes.

The Girard girls made the top 10 in the 4A-DII poll at #8 this week. The Trojans won the Wilson County Classic on Saturday in Fredonia.

The Parsons boys won the Southeast Lancer Classic over the weekend. They're now ranked #9 in class 4A-DII.

Check out the complete poll below.