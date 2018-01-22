Quantcast

Carr Earns MIAA Recognition...Again - KOAM TV 7

Carr Earns MIAA Recognition...Again

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- For the third-straight week and the fourth time in the last five weeks, the Missouri Southern men's basketball program has the MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week as CJ Carr has been given the honor, the league announced today. 

Carr picks up his third Player of the Week honor from the MIAA this season. The 5-8 senior from Davenport, Iowa, helped the Lions to a 1-1 record this week against Washburn and Emporia State.  For the week, Carr averaged 22.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, while shooting 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from long-range and 79 percent from the free throw line.  

Against Washburn, Carr scored 28 points and added six rebounds, three steals, and five rebounds, going 8-17 from the field, 3-6 from long-range and 9-11 from the free throw line.  Against Emporia, Carr had 16 points, seven assists, one steal and two rebounds, while going 4-7 from the field, 2-4 from long range and 6-8 from the free throw line.

Carr and the Lions will be at Northeastern State on Wednesday. Tip off from Tahlequah is slated for 7:30 pm. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Local Reaction to Government Shutdown and Continuing Resolution

    Local Reaction to Government Shutdown and Continuing Resolution

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-01-23 01:34:05 GMT

    The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News.  "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...

    More >>

    The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News.  "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Respond to Social Media Outcry After Arrest

    Joplin Police Respond to Social Media Outcry After Arrest

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-01-22 23:56:10 GMT

    "...we have the duty to arrest the person in that situation."

    More >>

    "...we have the duty to arrest the person in that situation."

    More >>

  • Carl Junction Child Death Case

    Carl Junction Child Death Case

    Monday, January 22 2018 2:05 PM EST2018-01-22 19:05:05 GMT

    1/22/2018: Jalen Vaden, the suspect in the death of a 3-year-old Carl Junction girl, has plead not guilty today. Vaden appeared in court by video. He also filed a motion for a new judge, claiming there was a conflict of interest for Judge Dean Dankelson. That motion was denied. However, as part of the process in Missouri, a defendant gets one judge change request and that motion was sustained. Vaden will have a new judge and is moving to Jasper County Division III. Judge Mouton is the...

    More >>

    1/22/2018: Jalen Vaden, the suspect in the death of a 3-year-old Carl Junction girl, has plead not guilty today. Vaden appeared in court by video. He also filed a motion for a new judge, claiming there was a conflict of interest for Judge Dean Dankelson. That motion was denied. However, as part of the process in Missouri, a defendant gets one judge change request and that motion was sustained. Vaden will have a new judge and is moving to Jasper County Division III. Judge Mouton is the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.