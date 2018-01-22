Missouri Paramedic Charged

The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News. "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...More >>
"...we have the duty to arrest the person in that situation."More >>
1/22/2018: Jalen Vaden, the suspect in the death of a 3-year-old Carl Junction girl, has plead not guilty today. Vaden appeared in court by video. He also filed a motion for a new judge, claiming there was a conflict of interest for Judge Dean Dankelson. That motion was denied. However, as part of the process in Missouri, a defendant gets one judge change request and that motion was sustained. Vaden will have a new judge and is moving to Jasper County Division III. Judge Mouton is the...More >>
RADIUM VIOLATION The Kansas Department of Health sends a violation letter to the city of Frontenac after radium is found in the city's public water supply. The KDHE violation is based off the average results of tests done in 2016 and 2017 and showed six picoCuries per liter. The EPA's standard is five picoCuries per liter. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN Two local national parks close down as a result of the government shut down. The George Washington Carver National Mon...More >>
U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..More >>
Governor Eric Greitens plans to announce his budget recommendations Monday for fiscal year 2019. And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.More >>
