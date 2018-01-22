Missouri Paramedic Charged

From Associated Press:

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri paramedic is accused of burglarizing a patient's home and stealing medication from another home.

Randolph County prosecutors have charged 44-year-old Richelle Grapes, of Moberly, with two counts of burglary, assault, stealing and possession of a controlled substance.

The Moberly Monitor-Index reports investigators said Grapes was arrested Dec. 22 after she was discovered inside the home of a patient she had taken to the hospital. Grapes works for the Randolph County Ambulance District.

Investigators say the elderly woman was hospitalized and her daughter found Grapes inside the home.

Randolph County Prosecutor Mike Fusselman said Grapes also was found in possession of opiate-based medication taken Dec. 21 from a rural county home.

Grapes was suspended from the ambulance service. Online court records don't indicate that she has an attorney.