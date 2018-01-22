Local Reaction to Government Shutdown and Continuing Resolution

The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home.

Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News.

"I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party refused to do so! they would rather put the issue of immigration before the funding of our military or providing services to our 350,000,000 us citizens"

"We kinda feel like the republicans had brought together a situation where they were pitting CHIP against DACA. Where they were saying "you're gonna have to choose, do you want kids to have health insurance or do you want dreamers to be able to stay in the country? We'll address that later, you need to do this" says Krista Stark, the executive director to the Southwest Missouri Democrats feels that DACA recipients are worth the fight.

"Obviously Dreamers know no other home but the united states and this is their home and trying to send people back to a country where they've never been and maybe know no one is unkind, inhumane." says Stark.

And while the possiblity of a future shutdown still looms, some think we need to take care of people in our armed forces.

"Soldiers aren't getting paid anything at all right now. But the people in the senate and the president and what not are still getting paid" says Richelle Burrington, a Joplin resident.



And Joplin resident, Albert Fisher, Jr. "Go vote, don't sit around at home. Get off your butts and get out and vote!"