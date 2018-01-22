Colgan Sweeps Dubray Classic in Liberal

Monday was a sweet night for the Colgan Panthers at the Tony Dubray Classic in Liberal, Missouri.

The Colgan girls won the tournament title, beating Lockwood 64-54. Cathy Farmer had 19 points and 5 rebounds. Kate Radell had 18 points and 9 boards. Marci Vanbecelaere had a solid all-around game, posting 8 points, 5 rebounds ands 6 assists. Aubri Piccini pitched in with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Colgan is now 10-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to Sunrise Christian in overtime.

The fun didn't end there for the Panthers.

The fifth-ranked Colgan boys won a back-and-forth battle with CNC rival Galena to win the boys bracket, 40-39.

Aaron Higginbotham led the way for the Panthers, scoring a team high 16 points and pulling down 9 rebounds. Bradley Beykirch also had a nice night, posting 6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Colgan boys are now 11-1 on the season.