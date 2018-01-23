Brownback Confirmation Could Come This Week

The U.S. Senate is moving toward a vote on Kansas Governor Sam Brownback's nomination for an ambassador's post, possibly this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a motion Monday to cut off debate on President Trump's nomination of Brownback to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

McConnell communications director David Popp said in an email that a vote on the motion would occur Friday unless minority Democrats agree to have a vote sooner. Ending debate would clear the way for a second vote on Brownback's nomination.

Brownback would resign if he is confirmed. Fellow Republican Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer would be elevated to governor.

President Trump first nominated Brownback for the ambassador's post in July, but his appointment has faced opposition from Democrats and LGBT groups.





