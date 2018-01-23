Quantcast

NWS Confirms Tornado Damage In SW MO

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
      The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage to trees and outbuildings in rural Lawrence County, Missouri Sunday night, was caused by a small tornado.
    The damage was reported about 2 miles southeast of Hoberg, near Mt. Vernon.
    On Monday, survey teams from the weather service went to the area and concluded the damage was caused by an EF-1 tornado.
    An EF-1 carries winds between 86 and 110 mph.
     According to the National Weather Service, the twister caused minor damage to one home, five outbuildings and a number of trees.
    No injuries were reported.
 

