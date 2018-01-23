Missouri AG Wants Tougher Record Keeping Laws

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley wants lawmakers to add some teeth to the state's record-retention laws.

Although Missouri law currently forbids government agencies from deleting certain records, Hawley said the state currently doesn't prescribe any penalties for violators.

He's asking lawmakers to change that, and he's also asking them to give his office the power to subpoena government agencies and officials in the course of public-records investigations.

Hawley's call to update the laws comes as his office is looking into reports that fellow Republican Governor Eric Greitens and other top staffers in his office have Confide app accounts. The app deletes messages after they're read and blocks screenshots.

