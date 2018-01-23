Quantcast

Missouri Governor Calls For More Education Cuts - KOAM TV 7

Missouri Governor Calls For More Education Cuts

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

      Missouri Governor Eric Greitens Monday announced a budget plan that would slice at least $68 million from public colleges and universities.
    Greitens pitched this new round of cuts while outlining his roughly $28.8 billion budget recommendation for the fiscal year that begins in July.
     The Republican governor is also asking for about $48 million less than what's called for under state law to full fund K-12 public schools.
    His 2019 budget plan would give colleges and universities $92 million less than originally budgeted for the 2018 fiscal year and $68 million less than they actually are expected to get based on cuts Greitens previously made to the 2018 budget.
    Greitens said increased spending on health care "means we have to tighten up in other areas of government and spend less money." He cited growth in "administrative costs" at many universities while recommending a 10 percent reduction compared to the amount that higher education institutions originally were budgeted to get during the current year.
    "We're watching out for the tax dollars of the people of Missouri, making important investments in Missouri's future and also making the tough choices that are necessary to make sure that we don't burden Missouri's children with debt," Greitens said.
    But the governor faced immediate pushback from some lawmakers over the proposed cuts to higher education institutions. 
    "We cannot continue to balance the budget on the backs of students; they are the future workers and job creators Missouri desperately needs to cultivate," Columbia Republican Senator Caleb Rowden said in a statement, adding he hopes to pass a budget that "better reflects Missourians' priorities."


    
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Local Reaction to Government Shutdown and Continuing Resolution

    Local Reaction to Government Shutdown and Continuing Resolution

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-01-23 01:34:05 GMT

    The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News.  "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...

    More >>

    The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News.  "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Respond to Social Media Outcry After Arrest

    Joplin Police Respond to Social Media Outcry After Arrest

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-01-22 23:56:10 GMT

    "...we have the duty to arrest the person in that situation."

    More >>

    "...we have the duty to arrest the person in that situation."

    More >>

  • Carl Junction Child Death Case

    Carl Junction Child Death Case

    Monday, January 22 2018 2:05 PM EST2018-01-22 19:05:05 GMT

    1/22/2018: Jalen Vaden, the suspect in the death of a 3-year-old Carl Junction girl, has plead not guilty today. Vaden appeared in court by video. He also filed a motion for a new judge, claiming there was a conflict of interest for Judge Dean Dankelson. That motion was denied. However, as part of the process in Missouri, a defendant gets one judge change request and that motion was sustained. Vaden will have a new judge and is moving to Jasper County Division III. Judge Mouton is the...

    More >>

    1/22/2018: Jalen Vaden, the suspect in the death of a 3-year-old Carl Junction girl, has plead not guilty today. Vaden appeared in court by video. He also filed a motion for a new judge, claiming there was a conflict of interest for Judge Dean Dankelson. That motion was denied. However, as part of the process in Missouri, a defendant gets one judge change request and that motion was sustained. Vaden will have a new judge and is moving to Jasper County Division III. Judge Mouton is the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.