KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-23

Updated:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN  

  • Missouri political representatives and advocates speak out on the government shutdown.  In the 4-states, the shutdown forced the George Washington Carver National Monument and the Fort Scott National Historic Site to temporarily close.  The democrats insisted on a clean bill for DACA which would allow "dreamers" to stay in the country and re-new their DACA status so they could eventually get their citizenship.

CONNECTICUT BRIDGE

  • The Connecticut Avenue bridge over I-44 is closed so crews can work on replacing it with a new bridge, one that will be wider and feature sidewalks.  I-44 between exits 6 and 8 will close overnight on January 30th until February 1st for demolition.  Crews hope to have the new bridge finished by November 1st.

OKLAHOMA EXPLOSION

  • A Houston, Texas based energy company is confirming some of its employees are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in Eastern Oklahoma. Patterson UTI Energy INC. said in a statement on Monday some of its employees "are unaccounted for at this time".  Pittsburg County Oklahoma Sheriff Chris Morris says five employees remain missing after the explosion Monday morning on the natural gas rig near Quinton.

LAWRENCE COUNTY TORNADO

  • The National Weather Service confirms damage to trees and outbuildings in rural Lawrence County, Missouri was caused by a small tornado.  The path of the E-F1 tornado was just a little over a mile outside of Hoberg, Missouri, south of Mount Vernon.  No injuries were reported.

