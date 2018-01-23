Marine Albers 12th Annual Hunting & Fishing Show

As the temps outside warm up, 4-Staters are getting the fishing itch! This morning, KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with angler Glenn Harrison to find out all the details about this weekend’s Albers Marine 12th Annual Fishing and Hunting Show at Pittsburg’s Memorial Auditorium.
The show is FREE to attend and runs from 9am-6pm on Saturday and from 10am-3pm on Sunday.
