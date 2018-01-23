Lions Prep for 3 Game Road Trip

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team hits the road to take on the Northeastern State RiverHawks on Wednesday at 5:30 pm. It will be the first time since January of 2014 when Southern last played NSU at its place.



Game Information

Date: January 24, 2018

Tip-Off: 5:30 pm

Location: Tahlequah, Okla.

Site: NSU Event Center

Series Record: NSU leads, 15-14



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: Fox Sports Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS

Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions/

Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/nsuok/wbball/



The Series vs. Northeastern State

This will be the 30th meeting between the RiverHawks and the Lions. NSU leads the overall series 15-14. Southern won its fifth straight against NSU in the team's only meeting last season for the longest winning streak so far in the series. Junior forward Chelsey Henry led the Lions with 15 points, to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the 74-53 victory. Senior guard Julianna Wadsworth added ten points off the bench. Despite being 12-5 at home, the Lions have struggled in Tahlequah since the beginning with a 2-10 record, but won 80-77 in overtime the last time visiting the RiverHawks. Since joining the MIAA NSU is 2-5 against the Lions and 1-4 in Joplin with a 69-45 win on Jan. 26, 2013.



Possible Starters



Missouri Southern (10-8, 7-3 MIAA)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Dru Clark G 5-7 R-Jr 9.8 3.9 47 16 Collinsville, Okla.

3 Julianna Wadsworth G 5-8 Sr. 4.2 2.2 22 18 Oswego, Ill.

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 18.3 3.2 27 8 Neosho, Mo.

21 Desirea Buerge F 6-0 Jr. 19.2 8.9 12 15 Webb City, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 10.2 7.7 18 5 Pratt, Kan





Northeastern State (8-8, 4-5 MIAA)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

4 Alexis Hill G 5-6 Sr. 3.9 2.9 28 15 Garland, Texas

12 Miranda Griffin G 5-10 Sr. 6.3 3.8 38 14 Vinita, Okla.

14 Cenia Hayes G 5-10 Fr. 9.9 4.5 23 16 Sequoyah, Okla.

23 Bailee Eldred G 5-10 Jr. 6.6 5.1 29 9 Sulphur, Okla.

33 Joi Bertrand C 6-2 Jr. 6.1 4.1 11 10 Long Beach, Calif.



Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



MOSO Makes Them All, OPPO Hits the Wall

Down the stretch, MSSU has converted on one of the most important situations in sports: free throw shooting. Lions have made 334 of 426 attempts from the free throw line for second in the conference in free throws made and remain third in the MIAA in FT percentage (.784). They continue to shoot nine percentage points higher than their opponents (79-70%) inside Leggett Platt, including a season best 27-for-28 (.964) from the line versus Graceland. Their opponents for some reason are not faring well with the pressure, being limited to 70 percent in 18 games for sixth in the conference.



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly throughout the season, currently second on the squad in scoring at an 18.3 ppg clip (48-percent), including a career-high 27 points versus Northwest Missouri St. and seven other 20-point games. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions as a sophomore (10.3) and is currently fourth in the MIAA in scoring, seventh in free-throw percentage (86.4) and field-goal percentage.



Let the Buerge Hit The Floor

Since returning to game action, junior forward Desirea Buerge has played out of her mind for the Lions thus far by leading the team in points 19.2 (50-percent) in 14 games after recording seven 20-plus point games and eight double-doubles during the season. Buerge is second on the MIAA leader board in scoring (.4 off the leader), fifth in rebounds (8.9), and sixth in field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage (87.2).



She Works Hard for the Rebound

Senior forward Jenson Maydew is currently tenth on the MIAA rebounding leader board (7.7). She added a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds against Missouri Western for her third double-double of the season a couple weeks ago, which was a career-high for double-doubles in a season. Maydew has registered 33.2 minutes of playing time for one of the five players to be over 33 minutes.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have seen in 23 games combined and started in four games each. Campbell is third on team with ten blocks, while Catalan has scored 48 total points and registered 15 assists in 170 minutes.



Up Next

The Lions continue their three-game road trip against the No. 16 Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Saturday at 1:30 pm.