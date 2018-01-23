PSU's Black Named MIAA Field Athlete of the Week

The Pittsburg State women's track and field team finished 2nd at the Central Missouri Invitational on Friday.

For her efforts in Warrensburg, junior Jena Black has been named the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week.

Black won the shot put at UCM, with a throw of 52 feet, 2.5 inches. That mark is an automatic qualifying mark for nationals. It's also the best toss in NCAA Division II this season, and the second best throw in school history.

Black's teammate Courtney Nelson was also nominated for the weekly award. Nelson won the 60 meter hurdles in 8.52 seconds, and also ran the fastest time in prelims of the 60 meters.