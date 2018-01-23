Traffic Safety Plan to Bring Lower Speed Limits Near Pittsburg High School

Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>
"We're at bone level, so any other cuts would be something like amputations rather than cuts."More >>
The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News. "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...More >>
"...we have the duty to arrest the person in that situation."More >>
1/22/2018: Jalen Vaden, the suspect in the death of a 3-year-old Carl Junction girl, has plead not guilty today. Vaden appeared in court by video. He also filed a motion for a new judge, claiming there was a conflict of interest for Judge Dean Dankelson. That motion was denied. However, as part of the process in Missouri, a defendant gets one judge change request and that motion was sustained. Vaden will have a new judge and is moving to Jasper County Division III. Judge Mouton is the...More >>
Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>
U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..More >>
Governor Eric Greitens plans to announce his budget recommendations Monday for fiscal year 2019. And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.More >>
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
