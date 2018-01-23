Look Out For This New Phone Scam

It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri.

"So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your own number "why is my number calling me?" and then there will be just be static. And when there's static, most of the time, we think that what they're trying to do is see if the phone number actually works. So that way the scammer can know to target you next time" says Stephanie Garland, the regional director of the Better Business Bureau.

Or you'll hear somebody telling you to press "one." Doing that can make you more susceptible to future scams.

"Ultimately scammers want your information or they want your money, right? and if they have your information, then most the time they can kill your money. So if they can get your phone number working they can do some more research on you"

Then, they can contact you later with scams more targeted toward the phone owner, like the "grandparent scam" or a fake sweepstakes.

"If somebody does feel like they have fallen into a trap, where they've given personal information or maybe they feel like they have been victimized. They should always contact their local law enforcement and explain to them what happened and make a report. And take precautionary steps such as checking their credit history and seeing if any of their information has been accessed or used" says Captain Trevor Duncan from the Joplin Police Department.

You are encouraged to also report scams to the Better Business Bureau or the FCC.

https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us

https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us