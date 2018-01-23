Counterfeit Bills in Pittsburg

Pittsburg Police say they've received several reports from local businesses about transactions with people using fake currency. They're asking all retailers and residents to be alert.

Crime Analyst Jordan Garrison says instances of counterfeit currency includes film prop money and bank notes with foreign text. They're designed to look like real currency, but have a number of flaws.

Film prop money has different portraits, images, no security features (holograms), custom emblems and seals different than legitimate currency, and is marked "FOR MOTION PICUTRE USE ONLY".

Counterfeit bills might also have Chinese or Cyrillic writing printed and have no watermark or security thread when held up to the light.

If you encounter this fictitious money, contact your local law enforcement agency. If you have information regarding these investigations, notify the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at our tip line, (620) 231-TIPS.

For more information regarding the Pittsburg Police Department safe exchange space, visit the police department's page at www.pittks.org/public-exchange-area.

