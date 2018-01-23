Kansas Man Admits To Sexual Assault of Minors at Air Force Base

From Associated Press:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man who lived in base housing at McConnell Air Force Base has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sexually abusing two 16-year-old girls.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 38-year-old Random Shane Smith, of Wichita, was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

In his plea, Smith admitted using force to make the victims have sex with him. The assaults occurred in base housing.