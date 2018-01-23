Harry Potter Night at JPL

It's a celebration of all things Harry Potter. The Joplin Public Library will be hosting festivities on Friday, February 2nd from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. They're inviting young wizards and witches from kindergarten to 5th grades. Several Harry Potter themed activities are planned including a house sorting, yummy treats and a wand-making workshop. According to library officials, a group of rabble-rousers have been trying to free House Elves by giving away socks. They say if you see the group at the library, they'll likely try to get you to make a sock with them! The Care of Magical Creatures teacher also apparently keeps leaving cages open, leading to a scavenger hunt. There will also be a photo opportunity at Platform 9 ¾.

For more information on this and other events at the Rosemary Titus Reynolds Children's Library at Joplin Public Library, please contact Tammie Benham at 417-623-7953.