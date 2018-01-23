Area Churches Take Lessons From The Past, Prepare For The Future

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
Church officials from across the four state region took part in a special security training session tonight in Carthage. On August 12th, 2007, Eiken Siamon entered the church where the Micronesian congregation met, and opened fire...killing Kernal Rehobson and two others. Jerid Davis said "That was the eye opener for us, when that happened in Neosho, that was really the thing, and at that point...More >>
Disturbing statistics out of Southeast Kansas involving sexual child abuse. And officials say the numbers have been consistent for several years. Sergeant Rebekah Lynch, Pittsburg Police Department: "In 2017 we had 58 reported cases of sexual assault, 38 out of those were juvenile victims."More >>
The Carthage Humane Society is still on the recovering side after months of turmoil and controversy surrounding the operation of the facility. Officials say times are still tough but today marked a new chapter.More >>
Issues in Jeff City and upcoming elections are hot topics for Southwest Missouri Democrats who met in Carthage today. Representative Crystal Quade for the 132nd District, which includes Springfield, was guest speaker. Quade said of the Greitens affair, it's too early to know if they'll be able to seek his impeachment.More >>
Officials with the Old Newtonia Civil War Cemetery say vandals have struck the facility.
Again.
Don Jessen, Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association: "I have no idea why."
Don Jessen is trying to figure out who would vandalize an historic cemetery and why, and, he's puzzled.
The City of Joplin is looking to curb peddlers and solicitors at major intersections throughout the city.
Something that was discussed during tonight's city council meeting.
Just not for long.
The issue is pretty straight forward -- public safety.
According to CampusExplorer.com, college art courses can range upwards of $42,000 a year, and private lessons, around $70 to $100 a piece. But, at Cherry's Art Emporium On The Square in Carthage, you can get classes, and materials, once a month, for just $30.More >>
Road crews will likely be putting down another round of salt on area roads in advance of our next potential storm system... But that salt can be harmful, even dangerous, for your car. That's why officials at In And Out Car Wash in Joplin say it's important to wash your car as soon as possible after it gets coated in salt.More >>
An accident in Cherokee County sends one man to the hospital. The accident occurred just before 8:00 this evening on Southwest 90th just south of Hallowell. According to Sheriff David Groves, the driver of this SUV lost control. The SUV left the road and overturned -- ending up in a creek. A passerby noticed the tail lights and called 911.More >>
Earlier, we took you to Mulberry, Kansas, a small town that's lost most of it's history to time and neglect. But, that's not always the case, as some communities fight to preserve that history. Joe Works: "They were in bad need of repair, several of them had been abandoned because of the leaking roofs." Joe Works has spent the last several years putting his own money into the restoration of a row of buildings on the Humboldt square.More >>
