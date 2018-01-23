Joplin Rebounds vs. Central

The Joplin Eagles avoided a three game losing streak on Tuesday night, beating Springfield-Central 72-21 at home.

Joplin jumped out of the gate hot from deep, hitting five three-pointers in the first quarter, including two from Evan Guillory and two from Austin Higdon. The Eagles had a 20-4 lead after the first quarter.

Guillory put down a pair of dunks early in the second quarter, and from there it was all Eagles. Joplin will be back on the floor on Friday, hosting their homecoming game against Rolla.