Girard Sweeps Baxter to Open League Play

The Girard Trojans swept the Baxter Springs Lions to open up CNC league play on Tuesday night.

In the girls game, #8 Girard overcame a double digit deficit to beat the Lions 54-49. The Trojans scored 28 points in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Sydnee Crain scored a game high 29 points. Delaney Barnes finished with 24 for Baxter Springs.

On the boys side, Girard knocked off #10 Baxter Springs 55-52.

The Trojans will be back on the floor on Friday with a set of interleague games at Fort Scott.