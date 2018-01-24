Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-24 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-24

Updated:

OTTAWA COUNTY SHOOTING

  • A gunman is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County.  According to Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, when deputies arrived they found a woman on the ground with multiple injuries and were told that she had been involved in an altercation with a man.  After a search, authorities found his body in a field behind a nearby home around 5:40pm last night.  They believe he turned the gun on himself.

MISSOURI EDUCATION CUTS

  • Higher Educations Institutions in Missouri express frustration after Governor Eric Greitens unveiled his budget proposal for next year.  The governor is proposing higher education as a whole take a $70-Million hit.  Governor Greitens' proposal takes away from MSSU $2.4-Million, out of a total of $23.6 Million allocated from the state.

OKLAHOMA EXPLOSION

  • Authorities have recovered the bodies of all five people who were missing in an Oklahoma drilling rig explosion.  Three of the workers were employed by Houston-based Patterson UTI Energy Incorporated.  Authorities say 16 people who were on the site at the time of the blast escaped without major injuries.  One person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

NASSAR SENTENCING

  • Former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, could be sentenced today…on sexual assault charges.  For about a week, more than 100 of Nassar's victims have testified about his abuse in court.  The 54-year old has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.