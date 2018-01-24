KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-24

A gunman is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County. According to Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, when deputies arrived they found a woman on the ground with multiple injuries and were told that she had been involved in an altercation with a man. After a search, authorities found his body in a field behind a nearby home around 5:40pm last night. They believe he turned the gun on himself.
MISSOURI EDUCATION CUTS
Higher Educations Institutions in Missouri express frustration after Governor Eric Greitens unveiled his budget proposal for next year. The governor is proposing higher education as a whole take a $70-Million hit. Governor Greitens' proposal takes away from MSSU $2.4-Million, out of a total of $23.6 Million allocated from the state.
OKLAHOMA EXPLOSION
Authorities have recovered the bodies of all five people who were missing in an Oklahoma drilling rig explosion. Three of the workers were employed by Houston-based Patterson UTI Energy Incorporated. Authorities say 16 people who were on the site at the time of the blast escaped without major injuries. One person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
NASSAR SENTENCING
Former USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, could be sentenced today…on sexual assault charges. For about a week, more than 100 of Nassar's victims have testified about his abuse in court. The 54-year old has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges.