Wildcat Wednesday - Club Day

If your child is interested in finding out more out 4-H, attend a “Club Day” near you! KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Cheri Nelsen to find what the organization has to offer.
Here’s a list of local dates:Cherokee County – Feb. 10, 2018Wilson County – Feb. 17, 2018Montgomery County – Feb. 17, 2018Crawford County – Feb. 24, 2018
Here’s a link to the K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District’s website…. Click on the county you live for more details on a “Club Day” near you.
