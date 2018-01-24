Wildcat Wednesday - Club Day

If your child is interested in finding out more out 4-H, attend a “Club Day” near you! KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Cheri Nelsen to find what the organization has to offer.

Here’s a list of local dates:

Cherokee County – Feb. 10, 2018

Wilson County – Feb. 17, 2018

Montgomery County – Feb. 17, 2018

Crawford County – Feb. 24, 2018

Here’s a link to the K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District’s website…. Click on the county you live for more details on a “Club Day” near you.