Wildcat Wednesday - Club Day - KOAM TV 7

Wildcat Wednesday - Club Day

Updated:

If your child is interested in finding out more out 4-H, attend a “Club Day” near you!  KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Cheri Nelsen to find what the organization has to offer.

Here’s a list of local dates: 

Cherokee County – Feb. 10, 2018
Wilson County – Feb. 17, 2018
Montgomery County – Feb. 17, 2018
Crawford County – Feb. 24, 2018

Here’s a link to the K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District’s website…. Click on the county you live for more details on a “Club Day” near you.

