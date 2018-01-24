Quantcast

Ozarks Food Harvest awarded Mabee Challenge Grant - KOAM TV 7

Ozarks Food Harvest awarded Mabee Challenge Grant

Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI -

Ozarks Food Harvest donors successfully met a $700,000 J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation Challenge Grant, which closes The Ending Hunger, Building Hope capital campaign.

With these funds, The Food Bank will add a 56,000 square-foot warehouse addition to The Food Bank’s current O’Reilly Center for Hunger Relief in north Springfield.  A lead gift from the O'Reilly family, many other donors and the Mabee Foundation Challenge Grant made it possible to meet the $4.8 million goal to build and furnish the new expansion.

According to Feeding America, Ozarks Food Harvest’s national hunger-relief partner, southwest Missouri needs hunger-relief agencies to provide more than 30 million meals to meet the needs of men, women and children who struggle with hunger. This building addition will give Ozarks Food Harvest the capacity to, in collaboration with charitable and government partners, provide more than 30 million meals annually, effectively closing the meal gap for the Ozarks. 

“This campaign has grown the philanthropic pool for our community,” said Tamara de Wild, Ozarks Food Harvest board president. “Bringing this amount of out-of-state funds spurred some donors to make the single largest gift or pledge they’ve ever made to a nonprofit.”

Just last year, The Food Bank was forced to turn away over 1.4 million pounds of food because it didn’t have the space, or the right kind of space, to accept the donations. The new distribution center will allow for The Food Bank to grow rapidly and provide more nutritious food to the one in four people in the Ozarks who receive food assistance.

“Our fight to end hunger is only made possibly by the amazing generosity of our donors,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “With more space, we can provide millions of additional meals to those struggling in the Ozarks. Like children who cannot concentrate at school because of their growling stomachs, hard-working families who don’t have enough for dinner and seniors who face impossible choices between food and medical care. This growth will truly provide hope for our struggling neighbors.”

# # # 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Opinions Vary If New Tariff on Washing Machines Could Put Manufacturing Industry Through the Wringer

    Opinions Vary If New Tariff on Washing Machines Could Put Manufacturing Industry Through the Wringer

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-25 00:10:55 GMT

    A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."

    More >>

    A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."

    More >>

  • Parents React to Consolidation of Joplin Middle School Sports

    Parents React to Consolidation of Joplin Middle School Sports

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-25 00:10:01 GMT

    The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program.  Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.  

    More >>

    The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program.  Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.  

    More >>

  • Look Out For This New Phone Scam

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:53 PM EST2018-01-24 00:53:08 GMT
    It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the  case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from. Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri. "So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your...More >>
    It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the  case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from. Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri. "So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.