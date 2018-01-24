Walk-in immunization clinics offered for students of schools in Joplin

Attention Joplin students entering 8th grade and 12th grade! Walk-in clinics available on school holidays and during spring break.

The Joplin City Health Department has vaccinations required for school. We want to help you make sure your child is prepared. If your child lives within the Joplin city limits, or is enrolled in a Joplin public or private school, we want to offer assistance. Bring in your immunization record, and allow us to review it. If your child is behind on vaccinations, we will let you know.

We provide immunizations for the uninsured or underinsured, and those with Medicaid. We also accept many area insurances. You may call 417-623-6122, ext. 266 to verify coverage.

Tdap is required for entry into the 8th grade. Another requirement is two doses of Meningococcal (MCV) before grade 12. Your child may be denied entry into school without these mandatory immunizations.

Avoid the back to school rush and call now to schedule an appointment during our immunization clinics BEFORE school starts. Or visit our walk-in clinics from 8:30-11:30 or 1:30-4:00 on:

Wednesday, February 14

Friday, February 23

Monday-Friday, March 19-23

Friday, March 30

Immunizations will be given in the upper level entrance (West side) of the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth Street. Please note that a parent/guardian ID and the child’s Social Security Number and immunization record is required, so bring them with you to the clinic. Students will not be treated without a parent present.