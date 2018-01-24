Quantcast

Walk-in immunization clinics offered for students of schools in - KOAM TV 7

Walk-in immunization clinics offered for students of schools in Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Attention Joplin students entering 8th grade and 12th grade!  Walk-in clinics available on school holidays and during spring break.

The Joplin City Health Department has vaccinations required for school.  We want to help you make sure your child is prepared.  If your child lives within the Joplin city limits, or is enrolled in a Joplin public or private school, we want to offer assistance.  Bring in your immunization record, and allow us to review it.  If your child is behind on vaccinations, we will let you know.

We provide immunizations for the uninsured or underinsured, and those with Medicaid.  We also accept many area insurances.  You may call 417-623-6122, ext. 266 to verify coverage. 

Tdap is required for entry into the 8th grade. Another requirement is two doses of Meningococcal (MCV) before grade 12.   Your child may be denied entry into school without these mandatory immunizations. 

Avoid the back to school rush and call now to schedule an appointment during our immunization clinics BEFORE school starts.  Or visit our walk-in clinics from 8:30-11:30 or 1:30-4:00 on:

  • Wednesday, February 14
  • Friday, February 23
  • Monday-Friday,  March 19-23
  • Friday, March 30

Immunizations will be given in the upper level entrance (West side) of the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth Street.  Please note that a parent/guardian ID and the child’s Social Security Number and immunization record is required, so bring them with you to the clinic.  Students will not be treated without a parent present.  

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Opinions Vary If New Tariff on Washing Machines Could Put Manufacturing Industry Through the Wringer

    Opinions Vary If New Tariff on Washing Machines Could Put Manufacturing Industry Through the Wringer

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-25 00:10:55 GMT

    A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."

    More >>

    A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."

    More >>

  • Parents React to Consolidation of Joplin Middle School Sports

    Parents React to Consolidation of Joplin Middle School Sports

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-25 00:10:01 GMT

    The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program.  Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.  

    More >>

    The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program.  Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.  

    More >>

  • Look Out For This New Phone Scam

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:53 PM EST2018-01-24 00:53:08 GMT
    It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the  case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from. Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri. "So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your...More >>
    It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the  case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from. Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri. "So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.