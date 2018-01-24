Quantcast

University Housing launches Block22 web page, sets dates

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

As Juliana Cook toured the site of Block22 in Downtown Pittsburg, the nursing major at Pittsburg State University had one question on her mind. 

“When can I sign up?” 

The answer: soon. 

PSU's Office of University Housing recently launched the Block22 section of its web page, and in February, students will have their first chance to register for one of 99 student housing apartments within Block22.

The page includes details on the Block22 project, types of housing, amenities, price and more. Students are encouraged to keep their eyes on the Block22 housing page for updated information, including dates for informational meetings and registration dates. 

Located at Fourth and Broadway, Block22 is a mix-use living learning community that will feature apartment-style housing units for PSU students. Block22 will be housed within four historic buildings in the downtown district, all of which are being completely renovated as part of this project. 

Students living at Block22 will have their choice of four distinct room layouts: suites, flats, lofts and studios. All but two of the rooms are single-resident units. 

“With Block22, we are transforming the student housing experience at Pittsburg State,” said Shawn Naccarato, PSU’s chief strategy officer. “Pittsburg State already offers premier student housing options in the residence halls, and adding the Block22 apartments to the mix gives students the option to live downtown while enjoying all of the benefits that comes with student housing.” 

Early Room Sign up for students currently living in the residence halls begins Feb. 7 for the 2018-2019 school year.  Students currently living in the residence halls will have the first opportunity to select Block22. Informational meetings for those students will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Sunflower Room of the Overman Student Center and at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, in the Governor's Room of the Overman Student Center. Meetings will be held for others at a later date. 

“This is a very exciting time, as we’re getting close to the time when students can sign up to live at Block22,” said Connie Malle, director of University Housing. “We encourage students to keep their eyes on the Housing web page to stay updated on key dates and times.” 

The Block22 Housing web page is located at https://www.pittstate.edu/office/housing/residence-halls/block22.dot.

  Opinions Vary If New Tariff on Washing Machines Could Put Manufacturing Industry Through the Wringer

    A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."

  Parents React to Consolidation of Joplin Middle School Sports

    The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program.  Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.  

    It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the  case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from. Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri. "So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your...
