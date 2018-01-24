Parents React to Consolidation of Joplin Middle School Sports

A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."More >>
A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."More >>
The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program. Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.More >>
The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program. Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.More >>
Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>
Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>
"We're at bone level, so any other cuts would be something like amputations rather than cuts."More >>
"We're at bone level, so any other cuts would be something like amputations rather than cuts."More >>
The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News. "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...More >>
The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News. "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...More >>
The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program. Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.More >>
The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program. Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.More >>
Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>
Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>
U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..More >>
U.S. Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill is promising to donate her pay during the shutdown to charity..More >>
Governor Eric Greitens plans to announce his budget recommendations Monday for fiscal year 2019. And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.More >>
Governor Eric Greitens plans to announce his budget recommendations Monday for fiscal year 2019. And reiterated his denial of threats against the woman with whom he had an affair.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said he will not resign even after admitting to have an affair while he was running for office.More >>
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.More >>
A local mom is calling an auto mechanic an angel for his gift to her son who lives with autism.More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
The Joplin Family YMCA is selling its Heritage Youth Development Center to the Webb City school district. That will eliminate a much-needed daycare program. It's a good property buy for district but is leaving some parents at a loss.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
It is best to stay off the roads when they are icy. But for those who must drive, AAA has these tips for doing so safely and what to stock in your vehicle.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
A winter weather advisory for the region has prompted Missouri Southern State University's MLK Committee to cancel a breakfast on Monday morning.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>
Woman in affair with Missouri's Governor says her ex-husband released phone recording without her permission.More >>