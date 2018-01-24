Opinions Vary If New Tariff on Washing Machines Could Put Manufacturing Industry Through the Wringer

New Tariffs will soon be tacked on to imported washing machines. The decision from President Trump has some industry analysts worried, and companies based overseas have spoken against this measure by saying it'll impact our economy.

But one local salesman offers a different view.

Bea Bryan has new appliances on her mind, with price, quality, and where they were made all part of the find.

"Do you want that product...," says Bryan.

...Bryan wants to buy Made in America...

"...and are you willing to pay that little extra," says Bryan.

That's how Goldman Sachs and some international appliance manufacturers have responded to President Trump's new tariff on imported washing machines. A senior vice president for LG Electronics, John Taylor, told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."

"Stories are stories. It's designed to portray a point of view," says Tom Mourning with Metro Appliances and More in Joplin.

Mourning doesn't believe the new tariff will hurt the economy. Many of the international appliance companies are working towards building manufacturing facilities in the U.S., or have built them already.

"This has been in negotiations for the past two years, solidly, so that's a boost for economies and these areas," says Mourning.

Washing machines made in the U.S. won't include a tariff, regardless of the brand. Last year, Samsung announced plans to open a new $380 million facility in South Carolina to build a variety of appliances, including washing machines. The company says this facility will generate 954 jobs by 2020.

"More products are made in the United States, and Americans, I think, would be willing to pay a little bit more," says Mourning.

"The bottom line, is to make as much as you can to pay your employees and make your product," says Bryan.

Industry experts still say, though, eventual product demands may put some parts of washing machine manufacturing through the wringer.

Those industry analysts also worry washing machine prices could increase between eight and 20 percent. The tariffs will last for three years.