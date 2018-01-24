New Report Finds Kansas is Tops..... For The Flu

Kansas is the sickest state in the U.S. today, based on daily illness data from Kinsa, a company that makes smart thermometers to see where flu-like symptoms are spreading in real time. Kinsa's data is nearly perfectly aligned with the CDC's influenza data over the past 3 years, but is available right away and with unprecedented geo-precision.

Based on today's data:

· Over 1% of the Kansas population (about 29,000 people!) have fallen ill as of today.

· These people are experiencing elevated temperatures and flu-like symptoms including cough, sore throat and chills.

· This is above the national illness level which is at 0.84% today.

The top 4 sickest states today (based on Kinsa's daily data) are Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri.