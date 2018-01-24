Incident Spotlight - from the Joplin Police Department

It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from. Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri. "So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your...

More >>