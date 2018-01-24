Quantcast

Incident Spotlight - from the Joplin Police Department - KOAM TV 7

Incident Spotlight - from the Joplin Police Department

Incident Spotlight - from the Joplin Police Department

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Incident Spotlight

Monday evening at about 5:50pm Detectives with the Joplin Police Department went to a residence in the area of 19th and Virginia to try to locate a suspect who had felony warrants. Officers located the 24-year-old male who had 3 Felony Jasper County Warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, A Felony Jasper County Warrant for 2nd Degree Assault and a Felony Jasper County Warrant for 1st Degree Domestic Assault. After initially hiding in the residence, the male was taken into custody after hearing a police K9 in the front yard and surrendering peacefully. In the process, a 30-year-old female was arrested at the residence for 8 Joplin City warrants and a 42-year-old female was arrested for 1 Joplin City Warrant.

#jpdincidentspotlight

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Opinions Vary If New Tariff on Washing Machines Could Put Manufacturing Industry Through the Wringer

    Opinions Vary If New Tariff on Washing Machines Could Put Manufacturing Industry Through the Wringer

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-25 00:10:55 GMT

    A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."

    More >>

    A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."

    More >>

  • Parents React to Consolidation of Joplin Middle School Sports

    Parents React to Consolidation of Joplin Middle School Sports

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-01-25 00:10:01 GMT

    The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program.  Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.  

    More >>

    The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program.  Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.  

    More >>

  • Look Out For This New Phone Scam

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:53 PM EST2018-01-24 00:53:08 GMT
    It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the  case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from. Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri. "So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your...More >>
    It may seem like somebody you may know is calling you if the number on your screen has the same area code as you or even your own number, but in the  case of a "neighbor spoofing" it could be somebody on the other side of the globe with the technology to change the number they call from. Officials with the Better Business Bureau have confirmed cases of "neighbor spoofing" in Southwest Missouri. "So you're picking it up. Thinking it's your...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.