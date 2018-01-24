Incident Spotlight - from the Joplin Police Department

A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."More >>
The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program. Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.More >>
Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>
"We're at bone level, so any other cuts would be something like amputations rather than cuts."More >>
The government shut down may have started all the way on Capitol Hill. But it's impact can be felt here in the Fourstates, through the closure of historic sites, and reaction from folks here at home. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis is working in Jefferson City. But he sent this statement to KOAM News. "I believe government should put its citizens, the rule of law and especially our military above partisan politics. Unfortunately the democratic party r...More >>
