Missouri Woman Killed in Kansas Accident

On January 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm, Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of K 126 Highway and 270th Street.
Deputies received information while en route that the pedestrian was unresponsive and that passersby had stopped to render aid. Deputies arrived to find the pedestrian in a ditch with significant trauma. Ladonna Ann Griffith, 49 of Asbury, MO was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation indicates that a vehicle, driven by Cody Thompson, 29 of Nevada, MO was westbound on K 126 Highway. Griffith was walking west from the Missouri state line. Deputies believe that Griffith was in the roadway at the time she was struck and dark conditions and oncoming traffic were contributing factors in the accident.
Though deputies believe alcohol was not a factor, Thompson voluntarily submitted to a blood-alcohol test. The Crawford County Coroner ordered that Griffith's body be taken to Kansas City, KS for an autopsy. Further information may be released pending the outcome of the blood-alcohol test and the autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
There's a reason the Red Cross and blood banks across the country are always in need of blood.More >>
There's a reason the Red Cross and blood banks across the country are always in need of blood.More >>
A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."More >>
A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."More >>
The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program. Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.More >>
The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program. Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.More >>
Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>
Four months after a student was struck in a crosswalk, the Pittsburg school district is tackling traffic safety. The four step plan is a collaborative effort of USD 250, the city, county and KDOT to improve safety around Pittsburg high school.More >>