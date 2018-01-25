Quantcast

Missouri Woman Killed in Kansas Accident

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

On January 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm, Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of K 126 Highway and 270th Street. 
Deputies received information while en route that the pedestrian was unresponsive and that passersby had stopped to render aid. Deputies arrived to find the pedestrian in a ditch with significant trauma. Ladonna Ann Griffith, 49 of Asbury, MO was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation indicates that a vehicle, driven by Cody Thompson, 29 of Nevada, MO was westbound on K 126 Highway. Griffith was walking west from the Missouri state line. Deputies believe that Griffith was in the roadway at the time she was struck and dark conditions and oncoming traffic were contributing factors in the accident. 
Though deputies believe alcohol was not a factor, Thompson voluntarily submitted to a blood-alcohol test. The Crawford County Coroner ordered that Griffith's body be taken to Kansas City, KS for an autopsy. Further information may be released pending the outcome of the blood-alcohol test and the autopsy. 
The incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

