Bourbon County woman ordered to repay more than $5,000 for Medicaid fraud

A Bourbon County woman was ordered today to repay more than $5,000 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud-related charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Trisha Diane Studyvin, 37, pleaded guilty in November in Bourbon County District Court to one felony count of making a false claim to the Medicaid program. Today, Judge Mark A. Ward ordered Studyvin to repay $5,002.80 to the Kansas Medicaid Program. Judge Ward also sentenced Studyvin to 12 months probation with an underlying jail sentence of 7 months and 12 months post-release supervision. Convictions such as this one may also result in a period during which the defendant is prohibited from being paid wages through a government health care program.

An investigation revealed that Studyvin billed Medicaid for services provided as a personal care attendant to her disabled brother while he was out of the home from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at a sheltered workshop. Studyvin’s contract to provide home based services for her Medicaid eligible brother was only for time he was in the home. There were approximately 500 hours that the defendant claimed she was providing services to her brother while he was out of the home. The crimes occurred between April 2013 and January 2016.

Assistant Attorney General Alma Heckler of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.