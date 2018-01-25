Joplin Businessman Proposes Gentleman's Club in Galena

"I feel everybody has the right to free enterprise."More >>
"I feel everybody has the right to free enterprise."More >>
A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."More >>
A senior vice president for LG Electronics told USA Today, "It's likely this will result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers."More >>
"We're at bone level, so any other cuts would be something like amputations rather than cuts."More >>
"We're at bone level, so any other cuts would be something like amputations rather than cuts."More >>
"...we have the duty to arrest the person in that situation."More >>
"...we have the duty to arrest the person in that situation."More >>
"...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."More >>
"...it seems like areas of ground water in Kansas have struggled with radium contamination for some time."More >>
There have been 271 flu cases in Newton County alone since December; usually that number is 50.More >>
There have been 271 flu cases in Newton County alone since December; usually that number is 50.More >>
Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.More >>
Two years ago, fires in vacant houses caused by the homeless accounted for 20 percent of the total fires that year.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>
Colder night time temperatures will turn much of slush into ice.More >>
"We said we wanted to just allow the city manager and police chief to engage in a conversation."More >>
"We said we wanted to just allow the city manager and police chief to engage in a conversation."More >>
Law enforcement members say they're stretched during certain times of the day.More >>
Law enforcement members say they're stretched during certain times of the day.More >>