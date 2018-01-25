Joplin Businessman Proposes Gentleman's Club in Galena

A man's proposal to put a new gentleman's club in Galena causes some residents to worry about their city's future. The site of this proposed new business is just within City limits of Galena, on Clark Street.

The business license for this new proposal hasn't even been filled out yet, but already there's a debate over safety, morals, and quality of life.

"I feel everybody has the right to free enterprise," says Jeff Carney.

Carney is the man behind this new business proposal.

"There are enough perverts in Galena. We don't need to invite more," says Galena resident Kathy Morrison.

Morrison is against the idea. Carney, who owns a limousine and bus transportation service, wants to capitalize off that service by opening "Club Fantasy" gentleman's club.

"They go out of town all the time, and we just wanted to start a new venture where we could control it and it could be safe for everybody," says Carney.

"If you look around my neighborhood, 95 percent of my neighbors are in poverty," says Morrison.

Morrison doesn't see how a new gentleman's club would improve Galena's economy.

"I don't feel it ruins the local economy, because there's still revenue coming in from it," says Carney.

"We don't even have a doughnut shop in Galena, and they're thinking about a gentleman's club? I'd rather have a doughnut," says Morrison.

Strip club Sensations is about five miles away from Galena.

"During calendar year 2017, we responded to seven calls there," says Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves. "One of them was a medical issue out in the parking lot, three of them were assaults, and three of them had to do with stolen vehicles, two of which were actually just information from outside jurisdictions asking us to just check the parking lot."

Carney wants his proposed club to be even safer than Sensations.

"Not everybody supports the casinos. It destroys marriages, brings bankruptcies, ruins businesses; you just don't go to it. But that doesn't give the casino the right to not be there," says Carney.

Carney says his club would be different from Sensations in that he wouldn't allow nudity, and women at his club would wear lingerie. Carney lives in Missouri, but he needs a business partner who lives in Cherokee County in order to obtain a beer license for his proposed club. Carney says he's still exploring options.