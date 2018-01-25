Gorillas Knock Off #16 UCO

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

EDMOND, Okla. — Sophomore forward Athena Alvarado scored a career high 20 points and the Pittsburg State University women's basketball team outscored No. 16 University of Central Oklahoma 20-8 over the game's final 8:35 to claim a 71-65 road win Thursday (Jan. 25).

The Gorillas (15-5, 8-3 MIAA) trailed 57-51 on Shatoya Bryson's two free throws with 8:35 remaining in the game, but Pitt State scored six straight points to tie the game at 57-57. UCO (16-3, 7-3 MIAA) countered with consecutive baskets to go back in front 61-57 with 4:48 to go.



Alvarado completed a three-point play to draw Pitt State within a point, 61-60, with 4:07 remaining and following a Bronchos miss Brenlee McPherson's layup gave the Gorillas a 62-61 lead with 3:32 to go. Pitt State still led 66-65 following a pair of free throws by UCO's Melinda Murillo with 57 seconds remaining, but McPherson added a layup 16 seconds later to increase the margin back to three, 68-65.



Murillo missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 31 ticks remaining and UCO's Jo'Nah Johnson missed a second-chance shot attempt 15 seconds later.



Pitt State's Mikaela Burgess was fouled and made a pair of free throws with seven seconds left and Shelby Lopez added a free throw with one tick remaining for the game's final margin.



Alvarado made nine of 12 shots from the field to lead the Gorillas offensive attack. Pitt State shot 41.5 percent from the field in the game (27-65). Madison Northcutt and Paige Imhoff added 11 points apiece for the Gorillas.

Murillo poured in a game-high 23 points to lead the Bronchos, while Blake Blessington added 15 points and nine rebounds.