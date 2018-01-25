Quantcast

Lady Norse Win 6th Straight

Updated:

The NEO Lady Norse picked up their 6th straight win on Thursday night, beating Murray State 75-41. With that win, NEO is now 15-4 on the season.

Bethy Mununga finished with a game-high 24 points, while Mikayla Shulanberger added 21. Next up for the Lady Norse, they'll take aim at their 7th straight win on Monday, hosting Redlands at 5:30 pm.

