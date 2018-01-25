PSU Students Gear up for Block 22

Pittsburg's Block 22 student housing project, located in the heart of downtown Pittsburg, will be ready to go this August. Students spent Thursday learning all about the almost 100 upperclassmen housing units that will soon be available to them.

"I like hearing about the different style apartments they have for us, because each of them are a little different. They're all unique. So that's very different, very fun," said PSU junior Madeline Woolsey



"I like the fact that they have single apartments, because of lot of the places around here will say 'single, 1 bedroom' but you're also living with 3 other people," said PSU junior Allison Rangel.

The PSU students won't have to deal with annoying housemates. Every Block 22 unit is a single, and they come with some comfortable features.



"Furnished apartments. They have full sized beds, full sized kitchens. Basically, all they need is to bring their clothes and cooking utilities and they're ready to go," said PSU Director of University Housing Connie Malle.

Other amenities bundled with the apartment rent include utilities and high speed internet. And while living in one of Block 22's four renovated, historic buildings may sound like part of a great college experience, PSU wants to make sure it's not strictly an option for affluent students.



"We're trying to make an opportunity where students can pick from 4 or 5 different options, and the price ranges are very competitive with those downtown and those in the residence halls," said Malle.



"Honestly, some of these apartments are like in range or a little bit cheaper than even the most expensive housing that's on campus," said Rangel.

The cost to live in Block 22 is expected to range from $525 to $650 per month.