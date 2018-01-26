Quantcast

Former Joplin Middle School Teacher Federally Indicted

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Former Joplin North Middle School teacher Amanda Schweitzer has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor. 

According to the media release 38 year old Schweitzer of Joplin was charged in a two count indictment.  Schweitzer appeared in federal court Thursday Jan. 24, 2018.  She will remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Jan. 30, 2018. 

The federal indictment alleges that Schweitzer used a minor to produce child pornography from March 1 to March 29, 2017. The indictment also alleges that Schweitzer transferred obscene material to the minor during that time.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, the Joplin, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.

Schweitzer has already been charged in Jasper County with statutory rape of a child under the age of 14 and Newton County with statutory rape and kidnapping.  

She has plead not guilty to all charges.  

