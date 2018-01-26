Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-25

PEDESTRIAN FATALITY

  • The Crawford County Sheriff says one person is dead following a car pedestrian crash near Pittsburg.  It happened last night between 260 and 270 on K-126.        A portion of road near there was shut down as crews worked the scene.      Authorities are not releasing names or any details of the wreck until next of kin is notified.

EAGLE PICHER SOLD

  • GTCR, a Chicago equity firm, has purchased Eagle Picher from it's parent company Vectra Corporation.  Eagle Picher, known for its storage battery technology, employs about 800 people.  Both GTCR and Eagle Picher managements say they hope the change of parent companies will help spur growth in their businesses.

OTTAWA COUNTY SHOOTING UPDATE

  • Authorities have released the name of the victim and suspect in Tuesday's shooting near Miami, Oklahoma.  Authorities say the victim, Bonnie Vanderea is reportedly in good condition and expected to make a full recovery.  Authorities say the suspect 50-year old, Michael Hailey was found dead in the woods, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.        

KENTUCKY SCHOOL SHOOTING

  • The 15-year old Kentucky boy charged with murdering two classmates is being arraigned today.  The Marshall County High School sophomore is also accused of injuring 18 others in the Tuesday shooting spree.  Prosecutors want to try the teen as an adult.

