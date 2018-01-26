KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-26

Quantcast

PEDESTRIAN FATALITY UPDATE

  • Authorities have released more information about Wednesday night's fatal car pedestrian crash that shut down traffic on 126 Highway east of Pittsburg.  They believe 49-year old Ann Griffith of Asbury, Missouri was walking on the road when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Nevada, Missouri man.  Griffith died at the scene.  Investigators believe the dark conditions and on-coming traffic might have contributed to the crash, and that alcohol was *not* a factor.

SEK GRASS FIRE

  • Fire crews shut down a portion of Highway 69 near the Kansas, Oklahoma border as they battled a grass fire near there.  The road is back open.  But crews are reminding folks to stay safe and not burn for the next couple of days as high winds and dry conditions could stir up more fires.

BLOCK 22 PREVIEW

  • PSU's Block 22 project is steadily progressing in downtown Pittsburg.  The student housing project is on track to offer Pitt state students premiere housing, right in the heart of downtown.  On Thursday, interested students gathered at the Overman student center to learn about the 97 student housing units.  The apartments will be furnished, and have high-speed internet and utilities provided.

