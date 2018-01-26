KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-26

Authorities have released more information about Wednesday night's fatal car pedestrian crash that shut down traffic on 126 Highway east of Pittsburg. They believe 49-year old Ann Griffith of Asbury, Missouri was walking on the road when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Nevada, Missouri man. Griffith died at the scene. Investigators believe the dark conditions and on-coming traffic might have contributed to the crash, and that alcohol was *not* a factor.