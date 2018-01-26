Quantcast

Guns & Hoses Charity Basketball Game - KOAM TV 7

Guns & Hoses Charity Basketball Game

Updated:

Come watch KOAM Sports Director, Jacob Lenard and FOX 14's Mike Olmstead join the Joplin Police Department's basketball team and they take on the Joplin Fire Department on the hardwood this Saturday night.  KOAM's Michael Hayslip finds out more about the fun planned to start at 6:00pm at Joplin High School and how this year's Guns & Hoses matchup will benefit Joplin's Bright Futures program.

