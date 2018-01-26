Joplin City Council to Decide on Hiring Water and Waste Consultant for Hydraulic Model

Sewage is flowing at the Turkey Creek Waste water plant, but some of that could be rain water that's made it's way into the system, which can be problematic.

"So some of the issues we've had before are sanitary sewer overflows. So that's when you have a manhole and you have a discharge because of the hydraulics of all that pressure of the water going through there. There's not enough room in the pipes, capacity wise. And it will come out the man holes" says Lynden Lawson from the Joplin Public Works Department.

So the city is considering a consulting firm, that would create a hydraulic model, pin pointing all the problematic areas in Joplin's sewer system.

The firm has already gathered some data for the possible model.

"We put in a tool or a meter, it's called a flow meter, to measure the actual flow that's coming into that pipe or going through that pipe" says Cliff Cate, the water and waste director from Burns and McDonnell.

The meter measures how much rain water is getting into different points of the sewer system, which would point out exactly what parts need to be repaired or replaced, as some of the cities pipes are more than a hundred years old.

"The easiest way to say it is that it's a choke point. You've got all this water rushing to it, but there's not enough diameter of the pipe there to handle all the water. So the water is gonna back up" says Lawson.

The Joplin City Council would have to give approval to hire the consulting firm for the hydraulic model.

The model project would cost around $355,000.

Which would hopefully reduce the amount of unnecessary and costly treatment of rainwater and the amount of basement backups for Joplin residents and businesses.

And the improvement for the infrastructure now could mean an improvement for following generations.

Cate says, "It's the duty, I think of each city to be good stewards not only to their citizens but also to the environment. And by repairing or renewing the infrastructure is a responsibility I believe we need to take to eliminate or reduce the amount of capacity issues that you're running into now and in the future"