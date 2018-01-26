Quantcast

Joplin City Council to Decide on Hiring Water and Waste Consulta - KOAM TV 7

Joplin City Council to Decide on Hiring Water and Waste Consultant for Hydraulic Model

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Sewage is flowing at the Turkey Creek Waste water plant, but some of that could be rain water that's made it's way into the system, which can be problematic.

 "So some of the issues we've had before are sanitary sewer overflows. So that's when you have a manhole and you have a discharge because of the hydraulics of all that pressure of the water going through there. There's not enough room in the pipes, capacity wise. And it will come out the man holes" says Lynden Lawson from the Joplin Public Works Department.

So the city is considering a consulting firm, that would create a hydraulic model, pin pointing all the problematic areas in Joplin's sewer system.

The firm has already gathered some data for the possible model.

"We put in a tool or a meter, it's called a flow meter, to measure the actual flow that's coming into that pipe or going through that pipe" says Cliff Cate, the water and waste director from Burns and McDonnell.

The meter measures how much rain water is getting into different points of the sewer system, which would point out exactly what parts need to be repaired or replaced, as some of the cities pipes are more than a hundred years old.

"The easiest way to say it is that it's a choke point. You've got all this water rushing to it, but there's not enough diameter of the pipe there to handle all the water. So the water is gonna back up" says Lawson.

The Joplin City Council would have to give approval to hire the consulting firm for the hydraulic model.

The model project would cost around $355,000.

Which would hopefully reduce the amount of unnecessary and costly treatment of rainwater and the amount of basement backups for Joplin residents and businesses.

And the improvement for the infrastructure now could mean an improvement for following generations.

Cate says, "It's the duty, I think of each city to be good stewards not only to their citizens but also to the environment. And by repairing or renewing the infrastructure is a responsibility I believe we need to take to eliminate or reduce the amount of capacity issues that you're running into now and in the future"

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

    Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-27 02:00:09 GMT
    Amanda SchweitzerAmanda Schweitzer
    A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.More >>
    A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.More >>

  • Local Recovering Drug Addicts React to "Safe Syringe Access Bill"

    Local Recovering Drug Addicts React to "Safe Syringe Access Bill"

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-27 00:41:17 GMT

    Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.

    More >>

    Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.

    More >>

  • Joplin City Council to Decide on Hiring Water and Waste Consultant for Hydraulic Model

    Joplin City Council to Decide on Hiring Water and Waste Consultant for Hydraulic Model

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:18 PM EST2018-01-27 00:18:29 GMT
    Sewage is flowing at the Turkey Creek Waste water plant, but some of that could be rain water that's made it's way into the system, which can be problematic.  "So some of the issues we've had before are sanitary sewer overflows. So that's when you have a manhole and you have a discharge because of the hydraulics of all that pressure of the water going through there. There's not enough room in the pipes, capacity wise. And it will come out the man holes" says Lynden Law...More >>
    Sewage is flowing at the Turkey Creek Waste water plant, but some of that could be rain water that's made it's way into the system, which can be problematic.  "So some of the issues we've had before are sanitary sewer overflows. So that's when you have a manhole and you have a discharge because of the hydraulics of all that pressure of the water going through there. There's not enough room in the pipes, capacity wise. And it will come out the man holes" says Lynden Law...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.