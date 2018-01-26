Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.

