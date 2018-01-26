Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.More >>
Former Joplin North Middle School teacher Amanda Schweitzer has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the media release 38 year old Schweitzer of Joplin was charged in a two count indictment. Schweitzer appeared in federal court Thursday Jan. 24, 2018. She will remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Jan. 30, 2018. The federal indictment alleges that Schweitzer used a mino...More >>
Pittsburg's Block 22 student housing project, located in the heart of downtown Pittsburg, will be ready to go this August.More >>
Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer delivered the state of the judiciary report yesterday. The bad news is that the state's incarceration rate is above the national average. According to the chief justice the answer is in treatment courts.More >>
