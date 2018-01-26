Quantcast

Kansas Doctor Sues Hospitals

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
      A cardiologist has sued some Wichita hospitals and doctors alleging  they fraudulently performed unnecessary, expensive medical tests and procedures on patients.
    The federal lawsuit filed by Dr. Mazen Shaheen was unsealed Thursday after the Justice Department declined to intervene in the case.
     It names Via Christi Health, Inc.; Kansas Heart Hospital LLC; Cardiovascular Consultants of Kansas and other physicians.
    "Via Christi just learned of the filing of this lawsuit," Via Christi said in an emailed statement Friday. "Should this litigation proceed, we intend to vigorously defend the matter, as we are not aware of any merit to the potential allegations."
    
    Shaheen's complaint lists as examples 47 unnamed patients who underwent allegedly unneeded cardiac tests and procedures dating as far back as 2013.
     He claims their treatment deviated from medical standards and unnecessarily risked patients' lives and health.     
    The case alleges violations of the False Claims Act, a federal law which allows whistleblowers who win such lawsuits to share with the government in any money recovered for programs such as Medicare.
    

