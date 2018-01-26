Quantcast

Where's the Goodwill Store? - KOAM TV 7

Where's the Goodwill Store?

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg. They made a deal with an ownership group which built them a beautiful, 10,000 square foot building.

"For whatever reason, within weeks of stocking and opening that store, Goodwill changed their mind and they walked back that decision, but they had already signed a lease on that building with the owner of the building," said Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce.

A realtor representing the building's owners said Goodwill is trying to sublease the property, and has no plans to open a Goodwill store. KOAM/Fox 14 reached out to Goodwill's corporate office in Wichita, but nobody was available to comment.

The city of Pittsburg isn't happy about the situation, but wants to make it clear: They weren't involved in this deal.

"The city has no money at all invested in the Goodwill project. There were no incentives issued for the Goodwill building. It was completely an agreement between Goodwill and the building owner," said Benson.

What really frustrates Pittsburg city officials about this vacant building, is that it gives people the wrong impression about Pittsburg's economy. A vacant building might make some people think the economy is on its way down, but that's not the case in Pittsburg.

"It's in a very visible spot. It's a spot that a lot of our residents and visitors drive by on a pretty regular basis, so they notice that building," said Benson.

The latest Pittsburg Micropolitan Area Economic Report showed Pittsburg's economy booming, with tourism playing a major role. City officials want another thriving business to cater to both locals and tourists. An empty building on North Broadway seems out of place.

"We really have relatively few empty buildings on Broadway in general, but especially on North Broadway. It's where a lot of our retail is located," said Benson.

But as long as Goodwill keeps paying the lease, how they use that building is up to them.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Where's the Goodwill Store?

    Where's the Goodwill Store?

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-01-27 04:39:38 GMT

    In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg. 

    More >>

    In 2014, Goodwill's game plan was to open a retail and distribution center in Pittsburg. 

    More >>

  • Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

    Former Teacher Indicted On Sex Crimes

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-27 02:00:09 GMT
    Amanda SchweitzerAmanda Schweitzer
    A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.More >>
    A former Joplin teacher is federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. 38-year-old Amanda Schweitzer from Joplin is accused of using a minor to produce child pornography. The indictment also alleges that she transferred obscene material to the minor. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. She will remain in federal custody until a pending detention hearing next Tuesday.More >>

  • Local Recovering Drug Addicts React to "Safe Syringe Access Bill"

    Local Recovering Drug Addicts React to "Safe Syringe Access Bill"

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-27 00:41:17 GMT

    Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.

    More >>

    Supporters say giving out needles would increase the likelihood of drug addicts one day seeking treatment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.